Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Lifted to Buy at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:RCI) to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have C$69.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on RCI.B. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Rogers Communications from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Cormark upped their target price on Rogers Communications from C$79.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. TD Securities reduced their target price on Rogers Communications from C$87.00 to C$80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$77.83.

RCI.B opened at C$61.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$31.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 324.87. Rogers Communications has a 12 month low of C$56.00 and a 12 month high of C$80.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$66.01 and a 200-day moving average price of C$65.30.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

