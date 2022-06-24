RioDeFi Price Reaches $0.0089 (RFUEL)

RioDeFi (RFUEL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 24th. One RioDeFi coin can currently be bought for $0.0089 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, RioDeFi has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. RioDeFi has a total market cap of $2.66 million and $306,070.00 worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

RioDeFi Coin Profile

RioDeFi (RFUEL) is a coin. It launched on September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 318,019,580 coins and its circulating supply is 299,700,838 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

Buying and Selling RioDeFi

