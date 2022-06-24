Reuter James Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 601,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $8,472,000. ProShares Short S&P500 accounts for about 3.4% of Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of ProShares Short S&P500 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 199,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,711,000 after buying an additional 53,785 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,630 shares during the period. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 225,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 22,470 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 11,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $810,000.

NYSEARCA SH opened at $16.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.75. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 1-year low of $13.47 and a 1-year high of $17.20.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

