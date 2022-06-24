Reuter James Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,829 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) by 52.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,829 shares during the quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 17.1% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 271.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $138,000.

Shares of RYT opened at $239.24 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $227.97 and a twelve month high of $327.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.30.

