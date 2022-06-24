Reuter James Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,317 Shares of VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USTB)

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USTB – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the period. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC owned 0.16% of VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. Fortune 45 LLC lifted its holdings in VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $280,000.

Shares of VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $49.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.21. VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.72 and a 52-week high of $52.15.

