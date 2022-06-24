Reuter James Wealth Management LLC Invests $4.78 Million in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 413,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,783,000. ProShares Short QQQ comprises about 1.9% of Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC owned 0.48% of ProShares Short QQQ at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Short QQQ in the first quarter valued at $8,977,000. Savior LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 164,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 6,169 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $960,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 2,326.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 263,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 252,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000.

PSQ stock opened at $14.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.39. ProShares Short QQQ has a one year low of $10.63 and a one year high of $15.05.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

