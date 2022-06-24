Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Director Purchases $402,056.98 in Stock

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) Director Peter J. Kight acquired 37,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.79 per share, for a total transaction of $402,056.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,386,882 shares in the company, valued at $14,964,456.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Repay stock opened at $13.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.43 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Repay Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $25.75.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $67.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.36 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 8.63% and a positive return on equity of 6.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Repay by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,351,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,266,000 after buying an additional 114,669 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Repay by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,934,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,117,000 after buying an additional 548,469 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Repay by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,189,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,263,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Portsea Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Repay by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. Portsea Asset Management LLP now owns 2,137,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,047,000 after buying an additional 991,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Repay by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,862,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,507,000 after buying an additional 110,178 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RPAY. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Repay from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Repay from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Repay from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered Repay from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Repay from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. It also offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding that are processed through its proprietary payment channels, such as Web-based, mobile application, text-to-pay, interactive voice response, and point of sale.

