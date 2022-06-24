RED Trading 11.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (RED)

RED (RED) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 24th. One RED coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, RED has traded up 11.7% against the dollar. RED has a total market cap of $272,200.08 and approximately $30.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get RED alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000319 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00027261 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.70 or 0.00266472 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded up 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002941 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006488 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000954 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000744 BTC.

RED Coin Profile

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

RED Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RED and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.