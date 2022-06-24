RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of RNWK opened at $0.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.58 and a 200 day moving average of $0.71. RealNetworks has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $2.55.

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.28 million for the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative net margin of 30.16% and a negative return on equity of 33.51%.

In related news, major shareholder Mill Opportunity Fund Caldwell purchased 113,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.61 per share, with a total value of $69,436.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,502,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,526,697.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. purchased 128,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.63 per share, with a total value of $80,952.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,388,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,505,039.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 266,067 shares of company stock valued at $164,633 over the last three months. Company insiders own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNWK. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in RealNetworks during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC raised its position in RealNetworks by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 96,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 28,481 shares in the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new stake in RealNetworks during the fourth quarter valued at about $980,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in RealNetworks during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,028,000. Finally, CM Management LLC raised its position in RealNetworks by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 1,450,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares in the last quarter. 23.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

