REAL Reaches Market Cap of $1.97 Million (REAL)

REAL (REAL) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 23rd. In the last seven days, REAL has traded flat against the US dollar. One REAL coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000395 BTC on popular exchanges. REAL has a market cap of $1.97 million and $282,110.00 worth of REAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

REAL Profile

REAL is a coin. It was first traded on October 9th, 2017. REAL’s total supply is 19,717,288 coins and its circulating supply is 10,055,817 coins. The official website for REAL is www.real.markets . REAL’s official Twitter account is @http://www.real.markets and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “REAL is a new Ethereum Smart-Contracts governed ecosystem that applies Blockchain technologies to the enormous Real Estate investment industry, giving access to global investment in Real Estate, lowering barriers to entry, and increasing market liquidity. “

REAL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade REAL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

