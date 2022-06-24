Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stock Holdings Lessened by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.91.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.03. 45,157 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,373,849. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $79.00 and a 52 week high of $106.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.06. The company has a market cap of $138.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 78.85%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

