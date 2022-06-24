Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.02

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.02 and traded as low as $2.87. Raiffeisen Bank International shares last traded at $2.93, with a volume of 2,684 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.85.

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter.

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate, retail, and investment banking services. The company offers cross border accounts; and cash management services, such as account, reporting, payment, clearing, settlement, and cash pooling services; electronic banking; and SEPA and cross-border payments to billing solutions.

