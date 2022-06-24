QUAI DAO Price Reaches $0.0036 on Exchanges (QUAI)

QUAI DAO (QUAI) traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 24th. Over the last seven days, QUAI DAO has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. One QUAI DAO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. QUAI DAO has a total market capitalization of $141,970.51 and $35,108.00 worth of QUAI DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004694 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00108970 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.29 or 0.00418694 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00065867 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00013775 BTC.

QUAI DAO Profile

QUAI DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,809,807 coins. QUAI DAO’s official Twitter account is @QUAI_GLOBAL . The Reddit community for QUAI DAO is https://reddit.com/r/QUAIDAO

Buying and Selling QUAI DAO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUAI DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUAI DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUAI DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

