PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Given New $43.00 Price Target at Citigroup

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PHM. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on PulteGroup from $63.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $63.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $66.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of PulteGroup from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.58.

NYSE PHM opened at $39.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.29. PulteGroup has a 52-week low of $35.03 and a 52-week high of $58.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.32.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PulteGroup will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 7.35%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the third quarter worth $2,669,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 1.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 19.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 51,458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after buying an additional 8,347 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the third quarter worth $452,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 13.8% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 89,825 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,125,000 after buying an additional 10,875 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

