Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Rating) traded down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.92 and last traded at $2.95. 2,180 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 2,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.01.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Proximus from €17.00 ($17.89) to €15.50 ($16.32) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group cut Proximus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Proximus from €19.00 ($20.00) to €20.50 ($21.58) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.36 and its 200-day moving average is $3.68.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.0935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. This is an increase from Proximus’s previous dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 4.37%.

About Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY)

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Domestic, International Carrier Services, and TeleSign segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, internet, and television services to residential customers and small businesses; telecommunication, ICT infrastructure, multi-cloud, digital finance, cybersecurity, business applications, and managed and training services to medium and large companies, and public administrations; and ICT services to residential, business, and telecom wholesale markets.

