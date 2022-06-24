ProximaX (XPX) One Day Volume Tops $81,107.00

ProximaX (XPX) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 24th. One ProximaX coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ProximaX has a total market cap of $7.27 million and $81,107.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ProximaX has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004694 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00108970 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.29 or 0.00418694 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00065867 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00013775 BTC.

ProximaX Profile

ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 coins. ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here . ProximaX’s official website is proximax.io . The Reddit community for ProximaX is https://reddit.com/r/ProximaXOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ProximaX is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It was developed as an extension of the Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) with utility services and protocols. ProximaX provides the users with crypto storage features as well as a P2P (Peer to Peer) multimedia streaming and messaging service. The ProximaX token (XPX) is a Nem-based algorithm cryptocurrency. It will be the currency used to access the platform available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ProximaX

