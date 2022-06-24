ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG) Stock Price Down 0.9%

ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG – Get Rating) dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $57.32 and last traded at $57.36. Approximately 6,881 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $57.90.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.76 and its 200-day moving average is $61.16.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $479,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 220,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,891,000 after purchasing an additional 19,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000.

