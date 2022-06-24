Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Given a $149.00 Price Target by Evercore ISI Analysts

Evercore ISI set a $149.00 price target on Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PLD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Prologis from $184.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Prologis from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $174.75.

Get Prologis alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $118.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Prologis has a twelve month low of $106.46 and a twelve month high of $174.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.23 and its 200-day moving average is $148.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.84.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.99. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 77.08%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.33%.

In other news, Director Avid Modjtabai purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $118.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,779,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,779,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $7,305,771.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,142.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. American National Bank bought a new position in Prologis in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. William Allan LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis by 245.1% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.