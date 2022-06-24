Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Sells 607 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.

IVV stock traded up $8.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $388.84. The stock had a trading volume of 283,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,788,222. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $364.03 and a 1-year high of $482.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $406.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $436.28.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

