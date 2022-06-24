PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 68.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 239,156 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.16% of PotlatchDeltic worth $5,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

PCH stock opened at $44.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.16. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 12 month low of $44.00 and a 12 month high of $61.51. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.36. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 32.74% and a return on equity of 28.56%. The firm had revenue of $411.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. PotlatchDeltic’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is currently 26.39%.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

