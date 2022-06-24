Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) PT Lowered to $18.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

PSTL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Postal Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Aegis initiated coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Postal Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Postal Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.00.

Postal Realty Trust stock opened at $14.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.55. Postal Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.14 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.16.

Postal Realty Trust ( NYSE:PSTL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.17). Postal Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 1.13%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Postal Realty Trust will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. This is a positive change from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 707.75%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PSTL. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 149.3% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Postal Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Postal Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

