Post Holdings Partnering (NYSE:PSPC) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of Post Holdings Partnering Co. (NYSE:PSPC – Get Rating) were down 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.72 and last traded at $9.72. Approximately 500,569 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,927% from the average daily volume of 24,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.73.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.73.

Get Post Holdings Partnering alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSPC. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Post Holdings Partnering during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,521,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Post Holdings Partnering during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,147,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its stake in Post Holdings Partnering by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC boosted its position in Post Holdings Partnering by 390.2% during the 4th quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 39,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD boosted its position in Post Holdings Partnering by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 29,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. 43.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Post Holdings Partnering Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, and similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. Post Holdings Partnering Corporation was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Saint Louis, Missouri.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Post Holdings Partnering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post Holdings Partnering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.