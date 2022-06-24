PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.20.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PJT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised PJT Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on PJT Partners from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Wolfe Research raised PJT Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on PJT Partners from $98.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PJT. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PJT Partners by 133.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of PJT Partners by 226.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of PJT Partners by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PJT opened at $71.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.80. PJT Partners has a 52 week low of $54.48 and a 52 week high of $89.50.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $246.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.14 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 10.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PJT Partners will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.81%.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

