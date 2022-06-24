Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Stock Position Increased by Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 151.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,790 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 5,890 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,754 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 31,971 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $5,815,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth $1,453,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $332,000. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PXD opened at $223.06 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $133.73 and a 1-year high of $288.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $256.92 and a 200-day moving average of $232.48.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.85%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 152.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $7.38 dividend. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $29.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.78%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Frank A. Risch sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.81, for a total transaction of $254,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.34, for a total value of $125,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,488 shares of company stock valued at $4,915,737. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on PXD. Scotiabank downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. TD Securities boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $272.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.71.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

