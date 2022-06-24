Photonstar Led Group (LON:PSL) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.04

Photonstar Led Group PLC (LON:PSL – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.05 ($0.00). Photonstar Led Group shares last traded at GBX 0.05 ($0.00), with a volume of 983,493,846 shares traded.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of £3.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.04.
