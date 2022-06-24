Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Phoenix New Media from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

FENG stock opened at $5.31 on Wednesday. Phoenix New Media has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $10.08. The company has a market capitalization of $64.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Phoenix New Media ( NYSE:FENG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The information services provider reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative return on equity of 17.94% and a negative net margin of 26.17%. The company had revenue of $27.67 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Phoenix New Media stock. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

About Phoenix New Media

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

