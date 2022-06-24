Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $308.58

Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 308.58 ($3.78) and traded as high as GBX 318.80 ($3.90). Pets at Home Group shares last traded at GBX 315.20 ($3.86), with a volume of 1,210,863 shares.

PETS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Pets at Home Group from GBX 430 ($5.27) to GBX 385 ($4.72) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Pets at Home Group from GBX 370 ($4.53) to GBX 330 ($4.04) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Pets at Home Group from GBX 510 ($6.25) to GBX 470 ($5.76) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 475 ($5.82) target price on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pets at Home Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 472.86 ($5.79).

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 308.37 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 372.03.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.09) per share. This is a positive change from Pets at Home Group’s previous dividend of $4.30. This represents a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Pets at Home Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.40%.

In other Pets at Home Group news, insider Lyssa McGowan acquired 32,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 309 ($3.78) per share, with a total value of £99,884.25 ($122,347.20). Also, insider Michael Iddon sold 60,450 shares of Pets at Home Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 340 ($4.16), for a total value of £205,530 ($251,751.59).

About Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS)

Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds.

