Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $44.40

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $44.40 and last traded at $44.71, with a volume of 37220 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.79.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Persimmon from GBX 3,580 ($43.85) to GBX 2,830 ($34.66) in a report on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,802.00.

Get Persimmon alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.08 and a 200-day moving average of $61.71.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $2.7061 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 17.25%.

Persimmon Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PSMMY)

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.