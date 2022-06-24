Permanent TSB Group (OTCMKTS:ILPMY) Trading Down 0.7%

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMY – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.47 and last traded at $1.47. 1,351 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 11,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.48.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.62 and a 200 day moving average of $1.77.

About Permanent TSB Group (OTCMKTS:ILPMY)

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc provides financial services to retail, and small and medium sized enterprises. It offers current accounts; retail, corporate, and institutional deposits; mortgages; consumer finance, including term loans, credit cards, and overdrafts; treasury assets; and wholesale funding services.

