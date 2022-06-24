Peoples-Sidney Financial (OTCMKTS:PPSF) Trading 5% Higher

Peoples-Sidney Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PPSF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.75 and last traded at $23.75. 2,149 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 7,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.61.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.32.

Peoples-Sidney Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Peoples Federal Savings and Loan Association, provides financial services. Its deposit products include checking, savings, term certificate, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as non interest-bearing demand deposits, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

