Pendle (PENDLE) 1-Day Volume Reaches $468,049.00

Pendle (PENDLE) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. One Pendle coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0442 or 0.00000207 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pendle has a total market cap of $6.99 million and approximately $468,049.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pendle has traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pendle alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00129561 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004690 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00068281 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00013880 BTC.

About Pendle

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 158,173,093 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Pendle Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pendle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pendle using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pendle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pendle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.