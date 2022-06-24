PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 203.6% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on PYPL. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on PayPal from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $115.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $152.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.71.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $3.16 on Friday, reaching $76.97. The stock had a trading volume of 426,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,670,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.47 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.75. The stock has a market cap of $89.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.40.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,360.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

