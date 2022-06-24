Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) Receives C$19.58 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$19.58.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Pason Systems from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Pason Systems from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$23.00 price objective (up from C$22.00) on shares of Pason Systems in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Pason Systems from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Pason Systems from C$15.25 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

PSI stock opened at C$13.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$15.71 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.92. Pason Systems has a 12-month low of C$7.50 and a 12-month high of C$17.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of C$1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90.

Pason Systems ( TSE:PSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$74.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$70.01 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pason Systems will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.45%.

Pason Systems Company Profile

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

