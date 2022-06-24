Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Receives $35.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.17.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PARA. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Paramount Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Paramount Global in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paramount Global in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Paramount Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Paramount Global from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of PARA opened at $24.52 on Friday. Paramount Global has a 52-week low of $23.69 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The firm has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.01, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Paramount Global had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.71%.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

