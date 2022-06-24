Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Stock Holdings Lessened by Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. trimmed its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,222 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 738 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 785 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 114 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westhampton Capital LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PANW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $685.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $605.00 to $587.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Palo Alto Networks to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $628.56.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,159,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.26, for a total transaction of $7,395,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,789 shares of company stock worth $421,471,941. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $10.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $513.18. 13,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,176,924. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $518.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $536.62. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $358.37 and a twelve month high of $640.90. The company has a market cap of $51.13 billion, a PE ratio of -127.73 and a beta of 1.29.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.21). Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 57.50%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

