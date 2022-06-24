Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) CEO Samuel H. Norton Purchases 50,000 Shares

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG – Get Rating) CEO Samuel H. Norton purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.07 per share, with a total value of $103,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,972,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,082,859.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of OSG stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.10. 2,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $3.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.01.

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $104.00 million during the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a negative net margin of 8.09% and a negative return on equity of 7.19%.

Overseas Shipholding Group announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,752,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 374,033 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $193,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $495,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 221.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 132,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 90,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 694,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 89,484 shares in the last quarter. 55.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Overseas Shipholding Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States flag trade. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned or operated a fleet of 24 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1.7 million deadweight tons.

