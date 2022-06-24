OSB Group (LON:OSB) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $527.94

OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 527.94 ($6.47) and traded as low as GBX 479.80 ($5.88). OSB Group shares last traded at GBX 493 ($6.04), with a volume of 1,077,090 shares traded.

OSB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 650 ($7.96) price objective on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 755 ($9.25) price target on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Liberum Capital upped their price target on shares of OSB Group from GBX 645 ($7.90) to GBX 790 ($9.68) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, OSB Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 725.40 ($8.89).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 525.94 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 533.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.18 billion and a PE ratio of 6.44.

In other news, insider April Talintyre sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 605 ($7.41), for a total value of £907,500 ($1,111,587.46).

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, bespoke and specialist residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

