Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA reduced its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,908 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 6,040 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Oracle were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Oracle in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Oracle from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.13.

ORCL stock opened at $67.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $180.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.47. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $63.76 and a one year high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $68,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,153,743.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,006,000 shares of company stock valued at $135,454,660 in the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

