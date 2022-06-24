Oppenheimer Analysts Give HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) a $255.00 Price Target

Oppenheimer set a $255.00 target price on HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.69 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $16.69 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.50 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.69 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $5.10 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $304.00 to $273.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $296.00 to $260.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $257.68.

HCA stock opened at $177.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $210.91 and a 200-day moving average of $237.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. HCA Healthcare has a 12 month low of $169.13 and a 12 month high of $279.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.61.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 405.72%. The firm had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.14 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 17.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.54%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, Director Andrea B. Smith bought 1,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $213.63 per share, for a total transaction of $247,810.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,317.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Thomas F. Frist, Jr. purchased 89,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $211.93 per share, for a total transaction of $18,882,963.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 478,955 shares in the company, valued at $101,504,933.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 91,370 shares of company stock worth $19,373,375. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,833.3% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

