Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Bought by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 256,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,170 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA owned about 0.12% of Omnicom Group worth $22,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 150.7% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 705.9% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OMC stock opened at $62.58 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.67 and a 52 week high of $91.61. The company has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Omnicom Group’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total value of $147,972.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $761,977.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on OMC. Argus raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Macquarie lowered shares of Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.11.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

