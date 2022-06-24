Offshift Price Up 11.2% Over Last 7 Days (XFT)

Offshift (XFT) traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 23rd. One Offshift coin can currently be purchased for $0.67 or 0.00003176 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Offshift has a total market capitalization of $3.74 million and $89,688.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Offshift has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004773 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,048.44 or 1.00055356 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00039657 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004773 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00024156 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004745 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift Profile

Offshift (XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,597,000 coins. The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift . The official website for Offshift is offshift.io . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Offshift

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

