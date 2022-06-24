Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Given a $15.00 Price Target at Cowen

Cowen set a $15.00 price target on Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on OII. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 18th.

OII stock opened at $8.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.21. Oceaneering International has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $18.20. The company has a market capitalization of $885.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 2.99.

Oceaneering International ( NYSE:OII Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a positive return on equity of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $446.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oceaneering International will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven A. Webster bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.72 per share, with a total value of $218,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,093.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oceaneering International during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Oceaneering International by 111.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services, products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

