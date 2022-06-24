Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) PT Set at $81.00 by Societe Generale

Societe Generale set a $81.00 price objective on Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on OXY. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a buy rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $69.00.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

OXY opened at $56.09 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.16. Occidental Petroleum has a twelve month low of $21.62 and a twelve month high of $74.04. The firm has a market cap of $52.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.92.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 47.28%. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 7.91%.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 5,867,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.10 per share, for a total transaction of $335,012,437.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,240,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,121,910,737.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Christopher O. Champion sold 111,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $7,860,681.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,303 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,063.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 16,334,537 shares of company stock worth $916,266,013 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 9,937 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum (Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.