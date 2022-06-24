Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Given Coverage Pending Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their coverage pending rating on shares of Ocado Group (LON:OCDO – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 1,800 ($22.05) to GBX 1,415 ($17.33) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($20.82) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Monday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 1,550 ($18.99) to GBX 850 ($10.41) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ocado Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,193.33 ($26.87).

Shares of OCDO opened at GBX 855.40 ($10.48) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £6.43 billion and a PE ratio of -28.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 887.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,211.81. Ocado Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,105 ($25.78). The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.96.

In other news, insider Richard N. (Rick) Haythornthwaite purchased 12,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 794 ($9.73) per share, with a total value of £100,044 ($122,542.87). Insiders have purchased a total of 12,650 shares of company stock worth $10,048,720 in the last ninety days.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

