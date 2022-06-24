NXM (NXM) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $485.00

NXM (NXM) traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 24th. NXM has a total market cap of $256.59 million and $485.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NXM has traded up 12.3% against the US dollar. One NXM coin can currently be purchased for about $39.38 or 0.00185376 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NXM alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004704 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,245.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008396 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004708 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002801 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM (NXM) is a coin. It launched on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,789,373 coins and its circulating supply is 6,515,068 coins. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual . NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io . NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. “

Buying and Selling NXM

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NXM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.