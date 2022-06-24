Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.89

Shares of Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.89 and traded as low as $0.69. Nova LifeStyle shares last traded at $0.70, with a volume of 4,490 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.88 and its 200 day moving average is $1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 11.06.

Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. Nova LifeStyle had a negative net margin of 152.86% and a negative return on equity of 51.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 million for the quarter.

Nova LifeStyle, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells residential and commercial furniture for middle and upper middle-income consumers worldwide. The company offers upholstered, wood, and metal-based furniture pieces for the living, dining, and bedrooms, as well as home offices.

