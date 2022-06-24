Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.39

Shares of Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPCPF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.39 and last traded at $6.39, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.39.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 1.34.

Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Nippon Paint had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter.

Nippon Paint Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the paint and fine chemicals businesses. The company offers automotive coatings, including paints for use in bumpers and plastic components; trade-use paints for homes, buildings, and bridges; and industrial coatings that are used in a range of products, including construction and farming machinery, exterior building materials, office equipment, and household electrical appliances.

