Nimiq Price Reaches $0.0011 (NIM)

Nimiq (NIM) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 24th. Nimiq has a market capitalization of $10.02 million and $240,664.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nimiq coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Nimiq has traded 5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nimiq alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,290.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,212.75 or 0.05696119 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000317 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00027087 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.53 or 0.00265497 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $120.43 or 0.00565653 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.52 or 0.00594256 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00078257 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Nimiq Coin Profile

Nimiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 10,048,616,686 coins and its circulating supply is 9,481,616,686 coins. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Buying and Selling Nimiq

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nimiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nimiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.