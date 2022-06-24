Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Given a $10.00 Price Target by Evercore ISI Analysts

Evercore ISI set a $10.00 price target on Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

NKLA has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Nikola from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Nikola from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Nikola from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Nikola from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Nikola from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Get Nikola alerts:

Shares of NKLA opened at $5.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.07. Nikola has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $19.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.56 and a 200-day moving average of $8.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Nikola ( NASDAQ:NKLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.13 million. Nikola’s revenue was up 1899900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nikola will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nikola by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,103,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,602,000 after purchasing an additional 342,248 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Nikola by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,707,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,422,000 after purchasing an additional 139,150 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nikola by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,034,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,817,000 after purchasing an additional 325,883 shares during the last quarter. Teramo Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nikola during the 4th quarter valued at $32,535,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Nikola by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,227,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,983,000 after purchasing an additional 51,416 shares during the last quarter. 48.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nikola (Get Rating)

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.