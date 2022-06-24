Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Given a $10.00 Price Target by Evercore ISI Analysts

Evercore ISI set a $10.00 price target on Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

NKLA has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Nikola from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Nikola from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Nikola from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Nikola from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Nikola from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.25.

Shares of NKLA stock opened at $5.67 on Monday. Nikola has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $19.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.56 and its 200 day moving average is $8.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.07.

Nikola ( NASDAQ:NKLA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1899900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nikola will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NKLA. Teramo Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nikola during the 4th quarter valued at $32,535,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Nikola by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,430,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,261,000 after purchasing an additional 735,564 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Nikola by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,511,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,187,000 after purchasing an additional 555,260 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nikola by 858.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 500,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,344,000 after purchasing an additional 448,623 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nikola during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,663,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

